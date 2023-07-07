St. Lawrence County Sheriff candidate suspends campaign ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A candidate for St. Lawrence County Sheriff has suspended his campaign. In a statement sent to the media, Sean O’Brien suspended his Sheriff campaign […]

Blood drives coming to the North Country this summer A series of blood drives is coming to the Saratoga and Glens Falls areas in the coming weeks. Spearheaded by New York State Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, the drives will cover parts of the 113th Assembly District with the aim of adding more to New York’s donated blood supply.

State Police issue over 800 tickets in North Country during July 4 STOP-DWI campaign New York State Police issued a total of 12,991 tickets statewide during their July 4 STOP-DWI enforcement campaign. Police say the enforcement period began on Friday, June 30, and ended on Wednesday, July 5.

Auburn Police release images of possible credit card skimming suspects at Walmart AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Auburn Police Department has released surveillance images of three people apparently adding a skimming device to the credit card terminal of a check-out register at […]