The North Country raising awareness about women’s health on National Wear Red Day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The American Heart Association and the City of Watertown are joining together to celebrate National Wear Red For Women Day. Mayor Smith is declaring tomorrow as Wear Red For Women Day in Watertown to help spread awareness and information to members of the local community.

On average, one woman every eighty seconds dies from some form of heart disease, with eighty percent of those having preventable conditions. The American Heart Association along with community partners like Kinney Drugs, Community Bank and Watertown Savings Bank will be handing out information to help spread the word to local communities in hopes to continue to help women lead happy and healthy lives.

Join the cause and support Wear Red For Women Day.

