Orchestra of Northern New York honors Veterans Day through musical tribute

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — This Veterans Day, a local group is paying tribute to active duty and retired veterans through music.

The Orchestra of Northern New York and Massena AMVETS Post 4 members produced a six-minute video to thank those who have served or are currently serving.

The Orchestra shared that every year during their summer concert, ONNY performs “Armed Forces Salute,” which features a medley of song from all branches of the military.

Additionally, included in the video Massena AMVETS Post 4 presents flags during the musical piece from Veterans Memorial Park in Massena.

Make sure to tune into ABC50 on November 11, 2020 at 7 p.m., or informnny.com, for our Veterans Voices one-hour special.

