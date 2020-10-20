The show must go on! Indian River Theatre Department to host virtual performances

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID-19 is not stopping the Indian River Theatre Department from doing what they do best.

The Indian River Theatre Department is presenting a virtual evening of fall productions. The performances will take place mid-November and feature two seperate productions.

These performances will mark the first full-length virtual performances for the Indian River Theater Department. All performances will be exclusively online.

Virtual performances will include the stories “26 Pebbles,” which tells the story of the Sandy Hook community following the tragic December 2012 school shooting, and “Lockdown,” which takes place inside a high school classroom during a lockdown drill.

Both productions will be performed November 19 at 7 p.m., November 21 at 7 p.m. ad November 22 at 2 p.m. Additionally, a special performance of “26 Pebbles” will be featured as a part of the Theatre Association of New York State Annual Festival on November 20, at 7:30 p.m.

The Indian River Theatre Department is currently led by Director and Theatre Teacher Kristie Fuller.

Those interested in attending any of the performances ca purchase tickets on the Indian River Theatre of the Performing Arts website.

