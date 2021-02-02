The storm is here: Winter Weather alerts issued for all of North Country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The snow is here!

Winter Storm 2021 has made its way to the North Country and several winter weather alerts have been issued for counties in the region.

Alerts issued by the National Weather Service are specified for each county below.

St. Lawrence County– Southeastern

A winter storm watch has been issued for much of Northern New York from Monday, February 1 through the morning hours of Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

Heavy snow moving through the area may result in snow accumulations of four to ten inches. The highest snow totals are expected on the eastern side of the Adirondacks in Northern New York ad in the Green Mountains in Vermont.

This winter weather may impact travel, specifically morning or evening commutes.

St. Lawrence County- Northern

A winter weather advisory has been issued for both Northern St. Lawrence and Northern Franklin counties from 4 p.m. on Monday, February 1 to 7 a.m. on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

Snow accumulations of four to seven inches are epected.

The winter weather may create difficult travel situations; impacting Tuesday commutes. Residents are encouraged to slow down, allow extra time and use caution when traveling.

Jefferson County

A winter weather advisory was issued for Jefferson County at 3:11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 2, and is set to expire at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

Snow accumulations of three to six inches are expected, with greatest accumulations across the Tug Hill Plateau.

The weather is expected to create difficult travel conditions with snow covered roads and low visibility; impacting both morning and evening commutes on Tuesday.

Lewis County

A winter A winter weather advisory was also issued for Lewis County at 3:11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 2, and is set to expire at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

Snow accumulations of three to six inches are expected, with greatest accumulations across the Tug Hill Plateau.