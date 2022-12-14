WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A messy bout of winter is headed to the North Country Thursday and Friday.

Let’s break it down to help you with your planning.

Timing

Snow or a wintry mix of snow, sleet, or freezing rain arrives after 4 p.m. Thursday in the Watertown area.

This is an elevation-dependent storm. In other words, the higher in elevation you are, the colder it will be and it is likely most of the precipitation will fall as snow.

Lower elevations, like Watertown, could see some sleet or freezing rain mixed with the snow. This would result in lower snowfall amounts.

The steadiest snow will fall Thursday night and Friday.

Snow will taper off or end Friday night.

Forecast snowfall for the North Country by 7 p.m. Friday

So, how much snow is expected?

This is for the Watertown area.

T-1″ by 7 p.m. Thursday

another 3-6″ by 7 a.m. Friday

another 3-6″ by 7 p.m. Friday

This will mean a storm total by 7 p.m. Friday of 6-12″ around the Watertown area.

Snow amounts will approach a foot over higher elevations, in particular, the Tug Hill Plateau and the foothills of the Adirondacks.

Impacts

At times travel will become difficult, especially over higher elevations.

This will tend to be heavy and wet snow so it’s possible some power outages could occur.

Since the snow will weigh quite a bit, it will be difficult to shovel. It won’t be fluffy.