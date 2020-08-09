The virtual search for the next big Idol begin tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The search for the next American Idol will start virtually this week.
American Idol is opening their first round of virtual auditions tomorrow, August 10.
Remote auditions will take place across all 50 states, including Washington, D.C.
The audition schedule will go as scheduled:
August 10: Delaware, Florida and Ohio
August 12: Louisiana, Missouri and Wisconsin
August 14: Arizona, Oregon and Washington
August 16: Georgia, Maryland, Washington D.C. and Rhode Island
August 17: Open Call Auditions
August 18: Alabama, Arkansas and Kansas
August 20: Idaho, New Mexico and Utah
August 22: Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Texas
August 24: Michigan, Tennessee and Virginia
August 25: Open Call Auditions
August 26: Iowa, Mississippi and Oklahoma
August 28: Illinois, Indiana and Minnesota
August 30: Connecticut, New Jersey and New York
September 1: Colorado, Montana, Nevada and Wyoming
September 3: Maine, South Carolina and West Virginia
September 5: Alaska, California and Hawaii
September 7: Kentucky, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania (Sep 7)
September 9: Massachusetts, North Carolina and Vermont (Sep 9)
All interested individuals must be 15-28 years of age.
Those interested can schedule their audition time and date online.