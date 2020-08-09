The virtual search for the next big Idol begin tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The search for the next American Idol will start virtually this week.

American Idol is opening their first round of virtual auditions tomorrow, August 10.

Remote auditions will take place across all 50 states, including Washington, D.C.

The audition schedule will go as scheduled:

August 10: Delaware, Florida and Ohio

August 12: Louisiana, Missouri and Wisconsin

August 14: Arizona, Oregon and Washington

August 16: Georgia, Maryland, Washington D.C. and Rhode Island

August 17: Open Call Auditions

August 18: Alabama, Arkansas and Kansas

August 20: Idaho, New Mexico and Utah

August 22: Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Texas

August 24: Michigan, Tennessee and Virginia

August 25: Open Call Auditions

August 26: Iowa, Mississippi and Oklahoma

August 28: Illinois, Indiana and Minnesota

August 30: Connecticut, New Jersey and New York

September 1: Colorado, Montana, Nevada and Wyoming

September 3: Maine, South Carolina and West Virginia

September 5: Alaska, California and Hawaii

September 7: Kentucky, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania (Sep 7)

September 9: Massachusetts, North Carolina and Vermont (Sep 9)

All interested individuals must be 15-28 years of age.

Those interested can schedule their audition time and date online.