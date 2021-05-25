The Wild Center in Tupper Lake reopening indoor exhibits July 1

TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Wild Center announced plans on Monday to reopen indoor exhibits this summer.

Beginning Thursday, July 1, 2021, The Wild Center will welcome guests back inside the main museum building during a phased reopening of indoor exhibits.

Additionally, following new statewide guidelines, vaccinated visitors are permitted to remove face coverings when outdoors. Those who are unvaccinated will be required to wear a mask at all times.

“We’re excited to welcome visitors, members, staff, and volunteers indoors at last. As a science-based museum, we wanted to wait until science told us it was safe to do so. It was important to us that we held off until we were absolutely sure that we could deliver a Wild Center experience that people have grown to know and love, while doing so in the safest manner possible,” said Wild Center Executive Director Stephanie Ratcliffe. “We’ve been planning this phase of our re-opening for quite a while – and when they come back this summer, our friends are going to find more to explore.”

To allow for this reopening, the Wild Center has implemented one-way movement and social distancing inside the museums, enhanced visitor amenities and cleaning protocols.

Specifically, the Center’s One-Way Living River Loop Trail is an indoor trail where visitors can experience the “Adirondack Trail.” This will start at the summit of a High Peak, allowing visitors to pass forests, waterfalls, rivers streams, bogs and lakes.

Additionally this summer, the Wild Center will pilot an expanded indoor store experience. According to organizers, this will allow for safe, socially distanced shopping for a greater number of shoppers. However, online shopping and curbside pickup will still be available throughout 2021.

Also beginning July 1, The Wild Center has announced plans to expand food service amenities. Guests will now have the opportunity to pre-order fresh brown bag lunches from the Waterside Café for pickup and outdoor eating. This will add-on to the Snack Bar available at the Wild Walk Kiosk.

The Wild Center will also run canoe trips daily starting May 25 through September 6, 2021. Reservations can be made online.

For the 2021 season, the Wild Center will maintain a timed ticket reservation system to manage capacity. Reservations can be made online, by phone or email prior to arrival and are required for all guests.

The Wild Center will be open seven days a week by reservation from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from May 28, 2021 to October 10, 2021. Starting on October 12, 2021 through to May 29, 2022, The Wild Center will be open Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.