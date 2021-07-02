The Wild Center in Tupper Lake reopens indoor exhibits

TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WWTI) — All exhibits are now open to the public at the Wild Center.

The Wild Center in Tupper Lake announced on July 1 that is had reopened all indoor exhibits to the public. Visitors are now permitted back inside the main museum building and utilize indoor amenities.

This include the Center’s Living River. This indoor loop trail is a walking tour with 12 stops that takes guests on a journey through the Adirondack mountains. The trail begins at the summit of an Adirondack High Peak and takes visitors past forests, waterfalls, rivers, streams, bogs and lakes.

The one-way trail also includes over 900 live creatures.

The reopening announcement also includes the expansion of The Wild Center’s food service. Guests are now able to pre-order brown bag lunches from The Waterside Café for pickup and consumption outside. This is in addition to the Snack Bar.

The Wild Center is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Timed reservations are still required for all guests, and may be made online, by phone or email prior to arrival.

Those unvaccinated are required to wear face coverings indoors, when interacting with staff, and when unable to maintain six feet of social distance from other visitors.