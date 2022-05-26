CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Clayton will be visited by the friendly face of Theodore Too this summer.

Theodore TOO is a largescale imitation tugboat based on the fictional television tugboat Theodore from the Theodore Tugboat.

The boat has become a “Canadian Staple” after it was purchased by a Canadian businessman last summer. The vessel then created a loud buzz throughout the 1000 Islands as he made his journey from Nova Scotia down the Canadian Channel to Hamilton, Ontario last summer.

However, despite anticipation from ship watchers, the vessel did not journey down the American narrows.

Michael Folson of the Seaway Shipwatchers Network has played in getting the Canadian vessel to the New York side of the River this summer.

“We had a lot of hope that he would pass through the American narrows, pass Alexandria Bay and Clayton for everyone on the U.S. side to see. And unfortunately, we didn’t get that opportunity,” Folsom explained. “So it’s been almost a year in the making to get Theodore to the United States and it looks like Clayton will be his loan U.S. visit in 2022.”

In preparation for Theodore’s arrival, boaters of all shapes and sizes will be encouraged to form a parade to welcome the animated face to New York. The Village is also working to include local fireboats.

While Theodore is docked in Clayton, visitors will have the opportunity to take pictures, speak with crewmates and participate in small activities.

But, according to Folsom, Theodore’s visit will ultimately be in honor of Clayton’s quincentennial year.

“We couldn’t be more excited. Here’s a great draw for this community in a special year as we celebrate 150 years here in Clayton. We’re excited to give the community something to get excited about,” Folsom shared.

Theodore TOO is set to arrive at the Village of Clayton docks at Frink Park on June 27. He will remain docked, welcoming visitors until July 2, 2022.