THEODORE TOO Tugboat coming through Eisenhower Lock Thursday

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A special guest will be traveling up the St. Lawrence River starting tomorrow.

The iconic THEODORE TOO tugboat is expected to arrive at the Eisenhower Lock in Massena, New York on July 8 between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m., the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Cooperation announced.

To accommodate for this special guest, the Seaway’s Eisenhower Lock Visitors’ Center will open early at 8:30 a.m., to allow for public viewing.

The Center is located off Route 37 in Massena, New York. Parking is free in the lot adjacent to the Center.

For up-to date information on estimated vessel transit times, call 315-769-2422.