Theresa Primary School staff member tests positive for coronavirus

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Indian River Central School District is providing an additional update regarding positive COVID-19 cases.

Indian River Superintendent Marry Anne Dobmeier announced on Monday that a staff member at Theresa Primary School has tested positive for the coronavirus. This announcement was made following confirmation from Jefferson County Public Health.

Indian River stated that they are currently working to perform contact tracing with Jefferson County Public Health. Those were are found to be in close contact with a positive case will be contacted by a IRCSD nursing staff or Jefferson County Public Health.

Superintendent Dobmeier also stated that additional cleaning has occurred in areas frequented by the student.

As of November 23, 2020, nine positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported within the Indian River Central School District. Five of these have impacted students and four have impacted staff or teachers.

