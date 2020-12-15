Theresa Primary School staff member tests positive for COVID-19

THERESA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Indian River Central School District has provided an update regarding a positive COVID-19 case.

Indian River Central School District Superintendent Mary Anne Dobmeier announced to the community on Tuesday that a staff member at Theresa Primary School has tested positive for the coronavirus. This is following confirmation from Jefferson County Department of Public Health.

According to Dobmeier, the staff member has had limited contact with both students and staff; leading to be minimal risks of exposure to the coronavirus.

Additionally Dobmeier shared that those who have been in contact with the staff member will be contacted by District nursing staff or Jefferson County Public Health.

As of December 15, 22 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed within the Indian River Central School District.

