Theresa Town Office will be closed to the public as of March 19

THERESA, N.Y. (WWTI) – As of March 19, the Theresa Town Office will be closed to the public, Town of Theresa Supervisor Steven Marcinkowski announced today.

The office is taking precautions during the coronavirus epidemic in an effort to ensure the safety and health of the community.

The town office has a drop box on the court entrance door for correspondence and garbage stickers can be purchased by dropping off at the office or at the transfer site directly.

The office is available during normal business hours by phone at 315-628-5046, fax, 315-628-5943, by email, townoffice@townoftheresany.com or by regular mail.

The Theresa Food Pantry is open by appointment only and can be reached by calling 315-628-1902 to set up an appointment.

