These industries are recruiting apprentices in New York State

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Several industries and programs are recruiting apprentices throughout the state.

According to the New York State Department of Labor this includes Operating Engineers and Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers.

These recruitments are spread across regions in the state and specified by industry below:

Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers

The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers, Local Union 2 is conducting recruitment starting May 5 four three bricklayer, mason and plasterer apprentices.

According to the DOL, applicants must meet the following requirements for this position:

Minimum of 18 years of age

Must have a high school diploma or high school equivalency diploma

Physically able to lift 50 to 100 pounds

Have reliable transportation to and from job sites and required classes

Have a valid driver’s license

Applications for these positions must be completed in person at Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers, Local Union #2 7705 Maltlage Drive, Liverpool, NY, on the first Wednesday of each month from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Recruitment will continue through April 29, 2022.

Operating Engineers

The Engineers JTF Local Union #832 DBA Upstate NY Engineers TF Local Union #158 will conduct recruitment starting May 7. This recruitment will be for two Operating Engineer, Heavy Equipment apprentices.

According to the DOL, the two openings represent the total number for three recruitment regions, including the Finger Lakes, Southern Tier and Western New York.

The Committee requires that all applicants meet the following requirements:

At least 18 years of age

A high school diploma or high school equivalency diploma

Minimum of one year trade-related experience or must have successfully completed a construction related pre-apprenticeship or must have successfully completed a construction related training program

must have successfully completed a construction related training program Must be able to read, hear and understand verbal instructions and warnings

Must sign an affidavid stating that they are physically able to perform the work of an Operating Engineer

Must pass a drug and alcohol screening

Must reside in the jurisdiction of Local Union #832

Must possess a valid driver’s license

Must have reliable transportation.

Additionally, physical requirements include lifting heavy objects, working in confined spaces, working with or operating hazardous machinery, in extremely dusty conditions, hot, cold or wet weather, working over water or from heights and willing to be exposed to loud noises or respiratory irritants.

All applicants must be completed in person at the Upstate NY Engineers TF, 3174 Brighton-Henrietta Town Line Road, Rochester, NY, Friday through Thursday, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For these positions, only 25 applications will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. Recruitment will last through May 20, 2021, or until all applications have been issued.