These Jefferson County school district have reported new COVID-19 in past 24-hours

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Many school districts throughout the county have confirmed new COVID-19 cases among students and staff in the past 24 hours.

This includes Watertown City School District, Belleville Henderson Central School District, Indian River Central School District and Immaculate Heart Central School.

Watertown City School District Superintendent Patricia LaBarr confirmed on Monday night that 2 new cases were identified within the District. According to LaBarr, a student and a staff member from North Elementary School both tested positive for the virus.

As of January 25, the following COVID-19 data is the most current for the Watertown City School District.

Student COVID-19 cases Staff/teacher COVID-19 cases Total Knickerbocker Elementary 5 2 7 North Elementary 5 7 12 Ohio Street Elementary 6 4 10 Sherman Elementary 4 1 5 Starbuck Elementary 0 1 1 Harold T. Wiley Intermediate 11 4 15 Case Middle School 10 3 13 Watertown High School 15 8 23 Total 86

Belleville Henderson Superintendent Jane Collins also confirmed in the late afternoon on Monday that one new COVID-19 case was identified in the District.

Superintendent Collins confirmed that one student tested positive, resulting in the precautionary quarantine of eight District students who attend classes on campus and two District students who attend program outside of the Belleville Henderson campus. In total, there are ten students in quarantine.

The following COVID-19 data is the most current for the Belleville Henderson Central School District according to the New York State School Report Card.

Student COVID-19 cases Teacher COVID-19 cases Staff COVID-19 cases Total Belleville Henderson Central School District 11 2 2 15

Additionally, on Tuesday, January 26, Immaculate Heart Central School Principal Danial Charlebois confirmed that a student tested positive for the coronavirus. According to Charlesbois, the student attends IHC Junior/Senior High School.

However, the student has not been in school, resulting in no risk of exposure to students or staff.

The data below represents confirmed COVID-19 cases within the Immaculate Heart Central School system since reporting began.

Student COVID-19 cases Teacher COVID-19 cases Staff COVID-19 cases Total Immaculate Heart Central School 8 1 1 10

Lastly, as previously reported on Monday, Indian River Central School District confirmed six new COVID-19 cases. This included a student at Philadelphia Primary School, a staff member at Indian River High School and four BOCES staff members at Calcium Primary School.

The following data specifies COVID-19 cases within each building in the Indian River Central School District.