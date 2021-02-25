These Lewis County schools have confirmed COVID-19 cases this week

LEWIS, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two school districts in Lewis County reported new COVID-19 cases in the last week of February.

This included both the Lowville Central School District and South Lewis Central School District.

South Lewis Superintendent Douglas Premo confirmed on Tuesday that two student tested positive for the virus. Both students attend South Lewis High School.

According to Superintendent Premo, due to the Districts February recess, the students had not been on campus and there was no impact on the overall operations of the school district.

The following data represents COVID-19 cases within the South Lewis Central School District since the start of the 2020-2021 school year.

Student COVID-19 cases Staff/teacher COVID-19 cases Total Glenfield Elementary School 2 6 8 Port Leyden Elementary School 7 5 12 South Lewis Middle School 12 1 13 South Lewis High School 12 10 22 Total 55

Lowville Central School District Superintendent Rebecca Dunckel-King confirmed that an elementary school student tested positive for the virus on February 24.

According to Duckel-King the student was not in school during the infectious period.

Below represents COVID-19 cases reported in the Lowville Central School District since September 2020.