These Lewis County schools reported new COVID-19 cases Monday

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two school districts in Lewis County confirmed new COVID-19 cases on the second Monday of February.

This included both Lowville Central School District and South Lewis Central School District.

Lowville Superintendent Rebecca Dunckel-King confirmed that a student at Lowville Academy High School tested positive for the virus.

The District is currently working with Lewis County Public Health to perform the contact tracing process. Those determined to be close contacts will be notified by the District or Public Health.

Detailed below is COVID-19 data for the Lowville Central School District since the start of the 2020-2021 school year.

Student COVID-19 cases Staff/teacher COVID-19 cases Total Lowville Elementary 25 4 29 Lowville Middle Schoool 14 2 16 Lowville High School 20 2 22 Total 67

Additionally, South Lewis Superintendent Douglas Premo announced that three COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Monday. According to Premo, this included students at Port Leyden Elementary and South Lewis Middle School.

All students who tested positive for the virus reside within the same home. Premo confirmed that the cases will not have any immediate impact on the overall operations of the school district.

The following COVID-19 data represents cases in the South Lewis Central School District since the start of school in September 2020.