Things to do in St. Lawrence County while practicing social distancing

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Bridge to Wellness Coalition, representing over 50 local businesses including health care systems, the local health department and many community based organizations, is urging community members to follow the national, state and local guidance to stay home during the coronavirus epidemic.

The organization is offering the following ideas for activities to do while at home, rather than hitting the roads for a new activity:

Take a walk in your neighborhood or backyard – Anne Marie Snell, Health Initiative Executive Director states that she enjoys walking with her family: “We’ve developed a new appreciation for the land we live on, and have started hiding painted rocks for other people who use the land to find. It has become an activity that I hope our family will continue for years to come.”

Do something you’ve been putting off – Julie Manders, Reachout Mobile Crisis Counselor shares that she has been enjoying more of all of the things she normally doesn’t have enough time to do: “…….reading, knitting, exercising, organizing and cleaning the house (not as enjoyable), dancing around the kitchen (very enjoyable), contacting people I haven’t seen in a while by, of all crazy things, an actual phone call!”

Develop an appreciation for nature – Sarah Lister, SUNY Potsdam shares “We have been more aware of the signs of spring around us, and have made it into a kind of scavenger hunt. Every day we try to notice new signs of spring from birds getting their summer colors, to ducks on the stream near our home, to our seedlings getting taller.”

Do something for the environment – Emily McClure, Maximizing Independent Living Center shared that she and her two children (ages 6 and 3) “have loved doing roadside cleanup on our road!” They are also starting seeds inside together, and have enjoyed a lot of baking and cooking together.

Learn something new from local experts – Patrick Ames, Executive Director, Cornell Cooperative Extension of St. Lawrence County, “Extension Educators are working diligently to provide our youth and families with hands-on learning opportunities the can do at home. From starting seeds for the garden and environmental appreciation to fitness and nutrition, check out our daily Facebook posts at 10:00 am and 2:00 pm, or visit us at stlawrence.cce.cornell.edu.”

Take a free class from Yale University – Mary Wills, Coordinator of St. Lawrence County People Project shares: “I have been doing a lot of mindfulness meditation to keep my anxiety at bay. I also found a very cool and free online course offered by Yale that I am enjoying. While I am not doing those things, I have been trying out new recipes. I love to cook and have made a lot of yeast free bread and some homemade soup! It’s the little things.” You can find the class by googling YALE “The Science of Well-Being”.

People can share their ideas on social media with #slcstayshome.

There have been 84 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County, as of April 10.

