Third annual Thousand Islands Cup celebrates rich history of antique boat racing

CHIPPEWA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A part of history raced around some of the Thousand Islands on August 22.

The Chippewa Yacht Club in Hammond hosted their third annual Thousand Islands Cup where antique race boats sped around areas of Chippewa Bay.

Co- organizer and Yacht Club Commandeer John Kunz fired the cannon for the boats to race around and touch the history of the Yacht Clubs original 1905 Gold Cup Course





For Kunz, this event celebrates the history of wood boat racing in the Thousand Islands and when the Chippewa Yacht club won the first four gold cup races.

Racers started at Oak Island, passed by Owatonna, Rob Roy, Cedarmere, down around Cedar, back up around Scow between Scow and Rabbit and back to Oak.

The races started at 11 a.m. with a practice lap for all participants. Then the course was cleared specifically for made the Gar Wood Speedsters, and a final race involving all vintage boats.

Bringing home the trophies from the 2020 races were Joe McBride and his Navigator and Kelly Franca.





According to Kunz, the heavyweight La Te Da attended the event but was unable to participate due to engine issues.

The event on August 22 brought some of the fastest vintage race boats from the region for two races. Spectators watched from the shoreline and from their own boats, including kayaks, on the St. Lawrence River.

