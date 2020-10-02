Third DEC firefighter crew deployed from New York to aid western fires

NEW YORK (WWTI) — A third crew of New York DEC firefighters will travel to the western United States to assist with the ongoing wildland fires.
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the crew will travel to the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center in Denver. The crew will be assigned to assist with fires in western states, and two DEC Forest Rangers will deployed to California.
“We’ve all seen the devastation these wildfires have had on thousands of families out west who have lost everything,” Governor Cuomo said. “I’m proud that these brave New Yorkers stepped up and traveled to the front lines to help suppress these fires before more homes and lives are lost. These brave men and women are the very definition of New York Tough.”
Additionally, Governor Cuomo welcomed home 10 New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers, staff, and volunteers who were deployed as the second crew. This crew was deployed on September 12, and helped to battle the Cameron Peak Fire in Colorado.
The returning crew of New York Forest Rangers, staff, and volunteers are:
- Chris DiCintio, Forest Ranger, Crew Boss, Franklin County
- Shay Faulkner, DEC Division of Operations, Allegany County
- Nathan Hudson, DEC Division of Lands & Forests, Cortland County
- Charles Kabrehl, Forest Ranger, Warren County
- Daniel Kinsley, DEC Division of Solid Waste and Hazardous Materials, Onondaga County
- Chester Lunt, Forest Ranger, Onondaga County
- Robert Mackenzie, DEC Division of Lands & Forests, Dutchess County
- Robbi Mecus, Forest Ranger, Essex and Franklin counties
- Melissa Milano, Forest Ranger, Hamilton County
- Peter Morehouse, Forest Ranger, St. Lawrence County
- Logan Quinn, Forest Ranger, Essex County
- Robert Rogers, Forest Ranger, Cattaraugus
- Daniel Welc, DEC Division of Lands & Forests, Chenango County
LATEST STORIES:
- Digital Extra: NFL dealing with COVID-19 issue
- Lawmakers send well-wishes to Trump, first lady after COVID-19 diagnosis
- Jamestown Police searching for missing 3-year-old boy
- Third DEC firefighter crew deployed from New York to aid western fires
- Joe Biden campaigns in Michigan following negative coronavirus results
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.