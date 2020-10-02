Third DEC firefighter crew deployed from New York to aid western fires

NEW YORK (WWTI) — A third crew of New York DEC firefighters will travel to the western United States to assist with the ongoing wildland fires.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the crew will travel to the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center in Denver. The crew will be assigned to assist with fires in western states, and two DEC Forest Rangers will deployed to California.

“We’ve all seen the devastation these wildfires have had on thousands of families out west who have lost everything,” Governor Cuomo said. “I’m proud that these brave New Yorkers stepped up and traveled to the front lines to help suppress these fires before more homes and lives are lost. These brave men and women are the very definition of New York Tough.”

Additionally, Governor Cuomo welcomed home 10 New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers, staff, and volunteers who were deployed as the second crew. This crew was deployed on September 12, and helped to battle the Cameron Peak Fire in Colorado.

The returning crew of New York Forest Rangers, staff, and volunteers are:

Chris DiCintio, Forest Ranger, Crew Boss, Franklin County

Shay Faulkner, DEC Division of Operations, Allegany County

Nathan Hudson, DEC Division of Lands & Forests, Cortland County

Charles Kabrehl, Forest Ranger, Warren County

Daniel Kinsley, DEC Division of Solid Waste and Hazardous Materials, Onondaga County

Chester Lunt, Forest Ranger, Onondaga County

Robert Mackenzie, DEC Division of Lands & Forests, Dutchess County

Robbi Mecus, Forest Ranger, Essex and Franklin counties

Melissa Milano, Forest Ranger, Hamilton County

Peter Morehouse, Forest Ranger, St. Lawrence County

Logan Quinn, Forest Ranger, Essex County

Robert Rogers, Forest Ranger, Cattaraugus

Daniel Welc, DEC Division of Lands & Forests, Chenango County

