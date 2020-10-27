Third Jefferson Community College student tests positive for coronavirus

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College released an update on the coronavirus throughout their community.

Jefferson Community College confirmed on October 26, 2020 that a student tested positive for the coronavirus. According to JCC, they are currently working with Jefferson County Department of Public Health to conduct contact tracing.

JCC also stated that the student who tested positive was registered for on-campus classes, and tested through the College’s surveillance testing plan.

Jefferson Community College urged all campus faculty, staff and students to answer calls from “NYS Contact Tracing” or 518-387-9993.

This is the third confirmed case of the coronavirus throughout the JCC community. The first positive COVID-19 case was confirmed on October 2, and the second on October 23, 2020.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.