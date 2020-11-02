‘This is normal:’ NY won’t have final vote tallies on Election Night due to large number of absentee ballots

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New Yorkers are being urged to “manage expectations” regarding the upcoming November 3 election.

Common Cause/NY is reminding New Yorkers that a final vote tally may not be available on Election Night, and “this is normal.” According to the New York State Board of Elections, nearly 20% of the the state voted early, with a large amount of incoming absentee ballots due to COVID-19.

According to Common Cause/NY, this will result in a delay of final election results. Common Cause/NY stated that by law, absentee ballots cannot be counted until seven days after the elections. Additionally, military ballots can take up to 16 days to be received following the election.

The Board of Elections confirmed that the first election day totals will stem from early voting, and will be updated throughout election day.

“New York voters should understand that they will not know the results of many close races until more than a week later, and that this is not the death of democracy but a sign of life. The BOE can and must count absentee ballots carefully,” statd Common Cause/NY Executive Director Susan Lerner. “Any candidate who declares victory too soon or seeks to invalidate the legal counting of ballots diminishes both military and other absentee voters as less worthy than those able to cast their vote in person.”

