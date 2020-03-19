Thompson Park Conservancy and NYS Zoo temporarily closed in response to spread of COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Larry Sorel, the Director of Thompson Park Conservancy and NYS Zoo, spoke with ABC50 regarding the temporary closure of the Zoo to the public in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Larry and his staff at the Zoo spoke with the Jefferson County Department of Public Health before coming to the decision to close temporarily. The decision to close was made for the safety of the zoo’s staff, guests and animals.

Any events scheduled for the remainder of the month will be postponed or canceled. The staff will be using the time to amplify their cleaning methods, sanitizing frequently touched surfaces and community spaces multiple times a days.

