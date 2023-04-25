WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Golf is returning to Watertown’s Thompson Park.

The Thompson Park Golf Course located in the City of Watertown is scheduled to open to the public on Monday, May 1 at 8 a.m., according to a press release from the City’s Parks and Recreation Department.

Food and beverages will be provided by Spokes on the Green soon after the soft opening.

The Thompson Park Golf Course is also selling 2023 season passes. Season passes, tee time reservations and the fee schedule can be found on the City’s website.

The soft opening is weather permitting.