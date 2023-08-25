WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The City of Watertown is now down to one pool for the remainder of the summer season.

The Thompson Park pool will be closed for the rest of the season due to mechanical issues in a post made on social media. The splashpad at the park will still be open as the weather permits.

The Alteri pool at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds complex will be open for the rest of the season until Labor Day on Monday, September 4. The pool will be open from noon until 7 p.m. from Saturday, August 26 until Monday, August 28.

There will be three days of no swimmers as the complex will be closed from Tuesday, August 29 through Thursday, August 31. The pool will re-open for the final few days of the season on Friday, September 1 until Monday, September 4. Those hours will be from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. Labor Day will be the final day the season.

The Flynn pool on the North Side of Watertown is currently undergoing repairs.