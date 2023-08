WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The next Thompson Park volunteer work day will be Saturday, August 19 at the park.

The cleanup day will run from 9 a.m. until noon and focus on clearing brush in part of the area designated for disc golf.

Parking will be along the West Entrance Drive (Gotham Street entrance) near its intersection with the drive going past the reservoirs.

The next work days will Saturday, September 16, Saturday, October 14, and Saturday, November 11.