CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The country music duo Thompson Square will be coming to Clayton on Saturday.

According to Clayton Opera House, the husband and wife team made up of Keifer and Shawna Thompson is known for their number one hits like “Are You Gonna Kiss Me Or Not” and “If I Didn’t Have You.” The two will bring their hits as well as their newest album, “Masterpiece” to the opera house on Saturday.

The concert was originally scheduled to take place on June 3 but was rescheduled for August 6 due to severe weather along the east coast that prevented them from flying. Ticket prices range from $30 to $40 depending on the location of the seats.

Those interested in purchasing tickets can do so on the Clayton Opera House website, by calling the box office at 315-686-2200, or by walking up during box office hours. More information can be found here.