ALEXANDRIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — It’s road work season and the Thousand Islands Bridge is no exception.

The Thousand Islands Bridge Authority recently announced two repair projects, one on the two big bridges in Alexandria and Lansdowne.

“Repairs are mainly just a review on potholes, pothole repairs, a general review of making sure everything’s good as we go into the winter season. As we prep for snow,” TIBA Executive Director Timothy Sturick said.

The second ongoing project is impacting the International Rift Bridge, a road-level deck that connects Wellesley and Hill Island; the U.S. and Canada Customs sites.

This project will mill and repave the bridge. Work that has not been redone for two decades.

However, according to Sturick, this work is all considered “routine maintenance” and all bridges are safe for vehicles.

“[The bridge system] is 85 years old, but they’re in excellent condition,” he stated. “So just as you see on any other interstate highway, every once in a while, they do milling and repaving work. That’s really what it is.”

To allow crews to complete both projects, traffic control will be used.

At the Rift Bridge, some lane restrictions will impact northbound lanes heading towards Canada. The southbound lane, heading to New York, will only have one lane open for the duration of the project.

On the suspension bridges, there will be alternating lane restrictions from 10 p.m. to 6 p.m. starting on Sunday, September 17.

“We do it after Labor Day so it’s pretty slow at that time of night,” Sturick added.

Work on the suspension bridges will wrap up on Thursday, September 21.

The Rift Bridge project will conclude in November. Crews will halt work from Friday, October 6 to Monday, October 9.

Drivers are told to plan accordingly during these dates for additional travel time. For more information, visit our website at www.tibridge.com, email info@tibridge.com, follow #TIslebridge on Twitter or call 315-482-2501.