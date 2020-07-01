Thousand Islands Area Habitat for Humanity hosting Annual Spaghetti Dinner on July 8

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Thousand Islands Area Habitat for Humanity will be hosting its annual spaghetti dinner on July 8 from 5-7pm at Savory Downtown in Watertown.

Due to COVID-19 and state restrictions, only curbside pickup will be available.

Patrons should enter the parking lot located on the Clinton Street side of the building and pick their dinners up at the double doors located near the deck.

Dinners are $12 per serving. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door at the time of pickup. Those who purchased a ticket for the spaghetti dinner scheduled for March that was postponed can redeem it at this event.

All proceeds are to benefit the Thousand Islands Area Habitat for Humanity.

If any individuals or organizations would like to get involved, they can contact Michelle Appleby at resourcedevelopment@tiahabitat.org.

