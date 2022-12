ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Thousand Islands Bridge Authority has put restrictions in place for travel across the Thousand Island Bridge due to adverse weather.

All high-profile commercial vehicles weighing less than 60,000 pounds in gross vehicle weight, RVs, buses, enclosed empty trailers and other high profile vehicles will not be permitted to travel across the bridge until wind speeds reduce.

The restrictions are in effect until further notice.