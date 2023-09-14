ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Traffic control will soon begin on the Thousand Islands Bridge.

Beginning Sunday, September 17, the bridge will close down to alternating one-way traffic operations, according to a tweet from the Bridge Authority. It will impact both the U.S. and Canadian Spans of the TI Bridge System.

This is to assist the ongoing roadway rehabilitation project that began on September 5.

Lanes will be reduced to one lane from 10 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will continue through Thursday, September 21st.

The Bridge’s rehabilitation project is set to conclude on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.