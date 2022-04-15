(UPDATE) — As of 7 p.m., all restrictions had been lifted and the Thousand Islands Bridge System has resumed normal operations.

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Traffic is currently restricted at the Thousand Islands Bridge.

The Thousand Islands Bridge Authority confirmed on April 15 that as of 6:25 p.m., traffic was restricted at the Bridge due to high winds.

According to the Bridge Authority, this restriction prohibits commercial vehicles less than 60,000 pounds in gross vehicle weight.

Additionally, recreational vehicles, buses, enclosed empty trailers and other high-profile vehicles are prohibited from crossing the Bridge until wind speeds subside.

Wind gusts are expected to reach 60 miles per hour in some areas, specifically in the St. Lawrence River valley.

A wind advisory will remain in effect in Jefferson County until 11 p.m. on April 15. A high wind warning will also remain active in St. Lawrence County until 11 p.m.

ABC50 will provide updates on the Thousand Islands Bridge restrictions as more information is provided.