ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) – The United States span of the Thousand Islands Bridge will have some traffic delays on Wednesday, October 4.

The delays will be done for maintenance and it will last from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. that day. There will be alternating one-way traffic operations and possible traffic holds.

Motorists will likely experience delays during this time. For more information, visit the TI Bridge Authority’s website at www.tibridge.com, email info@tibridge.com, follow TIslebridge on Twitter/X or call 315-482-2501.