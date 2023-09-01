ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Thousand Islands Bridge will be undergoing a roadway rehabilitation project that will mean lane restrictions from Tuesday, September 5 until Tuesday, November 7.

Northbound traffic across the East Rift Bridge will be restricted to two lanes and southbound traffic across the West Rift bridge will be reduced to one lane. The exception during the project will be from Friday, October 6 to Monday, October 9 when there will be no lane restrictions.

Drivers are told to plan accordingly during these dates for additional travel time. For more information, visit our website at www.tibridge.com, email info@tibridge.com, follow #TIslebridge on Twitter or call 315-482-2501.