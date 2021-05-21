Thousand Islands Comic Con coming to Watertown this summer

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Attention all Comic Con fans, an all-new event has been scheduled for the North Country.

The Thousand Islands Comic and Gaming Convention is coming to Watertown on July 17 and July 18 in the summer of 2021.

This event was originally set to open in 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With precautions, the event will take place on the grounds of Zoo NY, in Watertown, and benefit the organization.

Specifically for the convention, several artists and celebrities have confirmed their attendance, according to the organizers. This includes Comic Book Artist Ed Yancey, Star Trek Actor J.G. Hertzler and Cosplay Superstar Fen Allard.

The convention will also include attractions such as Ecto-1 from “Ghostbusters” and the TARDIS from “Doctor Who,” on site game play, presentations on improving cosplay photos and the science behind real-world space travel.

Additionally, crafters and artisans will set up booths to offer wares from every fandom, cosplay contests with prizes such as games, collector’s items and cosplay supplies.

According to event organizers a part of the ticket proceeds will directly fund the Zoo’s conservancy efforts.

“Zoo NY is one of many important organizations that also suffered setbacks from the

pandemic,” stated Lead Organizer Sarah Trick. “So gearing the convention as a benefit for the Zoo is one way we can help.”

The Thousand Islands Comic and Gaming Convention is organizer by SUNY ESF Graduate Sarah Trick, Fandom Pictures Producers Bryan Belrad and Freelance Production Manager Jess Tetro.

Tickets and schedule updates can be found on the convention’s website or Facebook page.