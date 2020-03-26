Thousand Islands Habitat for Humanity accepting applications for home ownership program

Watertown, N.Y. (WWTI) – Thousand Islands Area Habitat for Humanity is seeking applications for their home ownership program. The organization serves Jefferson and Lewis County first time home buyers under 60% of the HUD area median income.

Prospective home buyers are evaluated on need, ability to pay, and willingness to partner. Habitat home buyers partner with Habitat to build or rehabilitate the home and pay an affordable mortgage.

Thousand Islands Area Habitat for Humanity is partnering with Habitat for Humanity International’s Cost of Home campaign, which focuses on improving housing affordability in the following areas:

increasing supply and preservation of affordable homes

equitably increasing access to credit

optimizing land use for affordable homes

ensuring access to and development of communities of opportunity

Applications can be downloaded on their website and submitted to the organization by appointment or by mail.

