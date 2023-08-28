CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) – Over a dozen talented musicians will tickle the ivories at the 2023 Thousand Islands International Piano Competition for Young People from Friday, September 8 until Sunday, September 10.

The event will have 15 young classical pianists that will demonstrate their talent at 596 West

Broadway in Cape Vincent. This showcase will be sponsored by the Cape Vincent Arts Council.

This will be the 20th year the competition has been held since its founding in 2002. This year’s competition is dedicated to Bruce Taylor, co-owner of Maple Grove Estate, who passed away in July. Bruce and his wife Lynn have opened their home to the piano competition for many years.

This year’s performers range in age from 10 to 25 and hail from China, Canada, and the U.S., including one from Sackets Harbor and one from Watertown. All are currently studying classical piano in the U.S. or Canada.

The event is free and audience members are invited to come and go as they please throughout the competition, which begins each day at 9:00 a.m. and ends in late afternoon. Sunday’s portion ends at noon, followed by an awards ceremony.

Pianists will compete for cash prizes in two divisions: Junior (those not yet six months out of high

school and younger) and Senior (high school graduates up to age 26). In addition to judges’ prizes, audience members will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite performer in each division.