Thousand Islands Land Trust begins bridge restoration project in Clayton

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A local landmark is set to be revived by the end of 2021.

The Thousand Islands Land Trust announced on Monday that it will begin restoration work to revive the McCarn Creek trestle bridge in the town of Clayton on October 11. This 160-foot-long and 60-foot high railroad trestle is located on TILT’s S. Gerald Ingerson Preserve.

According to TILT the bridge has been abandoned for years and needs work as its wood is decaying, concrete is covered in moss and fasteners are rusty. However, crews from the land trust plan to have the bridge fully restored by the end of the year.

Renovation plans include new girder bearings, wood support beams, decking and safety rails. Once complete the bridge will be functional and safe for public use.

However, during restoration work, TILT will close a portion of the Sissy Danforth Rivergate Trail that runs through the S. Gerald Ingerson Preserve. This includes portions from the Trailhead parking lot at East Line Road to Black Creek Road in the town of Clayton. All other sections of the Rivergate Trail will be open to the public during this time for non-motorize recreation.

More information can be provided by calling Thousand Island Land Trust’s Director of Development and Communications Terra Bach at 315-686-5345 or tbach@tilandtrust.org.