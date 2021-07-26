Thousand Islands Land Trust to explain St. Lawrence River ecosystems at upcoming day camp

Staff and students from the SUNY ESF Thousand Islands Biological Station will be leading a station all about fish and invertebrates in the River, complete with live specimens during the 2021 “Healthy Land = Healthy River” TILTKids Camp

WELLESLEY ISLAND, N.Y. (WWTI) — At an upcoming day camp, children will explore the relationship between land in the North Country and the waters of the St. Lawrence River.

The Thousand Islands Land Trust and its partners are set to host its annual TILTKid’s Day Camp on August 6. Participating children and their parents, guardians and even grandparents will learn about healthy ecosystems while adventuring around Thousand Island Park on Wellesley Island.

According to the TILT, the day camp will explore the relationship of “Healthy land= Healthy river.” The camp will also feature a variety of interactive stations with activities and games from TILT and local environmental partners.

TILT added that camper will discover the plants and fish that live in the region and their ecosystem. Kids will have the opportunity to run, play and wade through the water of the 1000 Islands.

Lunch will be provided at TILTKid’s Day Camp and all children must be accompanied by an adult. Participants are asked to wear clothing and footwear appropriate for the outdoors.

Space is limited and advance registration is required. Participants can register on the Thousand Islands Land Trust website.