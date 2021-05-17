Thousand Islands Land Trust to host spring stewardship day on June 5

2019 Scoutas from Fort Drum’s Boy Scout Pack #26 work together to rake debris alongside the Sissy Danforth Rivergate Trail at S. Gerald Ingerson Preserve in. (photo: Thousand Islands Land Trust)

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Join in on the effort to help clean a local trail and be a “steward” for the environment.

On June 5, the Thousand Islands Land Trust will host its Spring Stewardship Day at the Otter Creek Preserve.

According to the TILT, volunteers and its staff will help prepare the trail for the summer season. The day’s work will include raking mulch, installing new decking and picking up trash.

The Otter Creek Preserve includes 1.9 miles of nature trails, offering views of pine forests, granite outcroppings, mashes and bird habitats.

“The work of volunteers is vital to keeping this wonderful model for land conservation ready for daily public use,” stated the TILT.

Participants are asked to wear closed-toes shoes, wear clothing that is okay to get dirty and bring work gloves, snips and a water bottle if already owned.

The Thousand Islands Land Trust’s Spring Stewardship Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Otter Creek Preserve in Alexandria Bay. Lunch will be provided. Email volunteer@tilandtrust.org or call 315-686-5345 to register.