Thousand Islands Land Trust’s ‘BioBlitz’ to help understand local environmental issues

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Beginning on June 13, local environmental enthusiasts and nature lovers can help collect data on native species.

The Thousand Islands Land Trust is hosting a week-long BioBlitz in the third week of June, and is seeking participants. This event will help the land trust understand and solve environmental issues impacting the North Country.

“Biodiversity is key to a healthy ecosystem, and learning how to identify, record, and report species can provide useful data for science and conservation,” stated TILT.

Those who participate are encouraged to hike on any of TILT’s Ten Signature Preserves and record as many species as possible through the iNaturalist app.

This will allow hikers to photograph plants, insects birds, mammals, reptiles and more. Participants can “choose their own adventure” by deciding which Preserve they want to explore.

Thousand Islands Land Trust’s BioBlitz will be held all week starting June 13 and ending on June 19, 2021.

Registration can be completed by emailing treks@tilandtrust.org, calling the TILT office or signing up on the Thousand Islands Land Trust website.