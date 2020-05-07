Thousand Islands organizations to receive over $4,000 to help feed local families

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Foundation for Community Betterment’s Alexandria Bay Chapter announced a partnership with the Northern New York Community Foundation to help provide critical food supplies for those in need in several Thousand Islands area communities.

During the past seven weeks, as stay-in-place orders have been mandated across New York and the country, many residents in the town of Alexandria and Thousand Islands area have felt the stress of keeping food on the table for their families.

Those who work in the tourism and service industries have been especially hit hard in the region. Families are struggling to find and retain jobs, pay their bills, and keep their loved ones sufficiently fed with nutritious food.

The Foundation for Community Betterment and the Northern New York Community Foundation have joined to help fund four local food pantries and keep food available for those in need.

The following local organizations will benefit from a combined $4,250 in grant awards:

Alexandria Bay United Methodist Church Blessings Box, 315-482-9357

Alexandria Community Food Pantry, 315-486-9322

Redwood Food Pantry, located in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Fellowship Hall, 315-482-2006

Reformed Church of the Thousand Isles, spaghetti dinners program, 315-482-9976

“Giving back at a time like this is what being part of a community is all about. Locally, there have been countless examples of businesses, organizations and individuals going above and beyond to help others,” said Trevor Garlock, Foundation for Community Betterment Alexandria Bay Chapter volunteer and board member. “Our Betterment Chapter, in partnership with the Northern New York Community Foundation, is humbled to support these food programs that people need now more than over.”

The two organizations are proud to work together to support those in need in the Thousand Islands area and look forward to future partnerships.

“This is a perfect example of the value of partnerships for the benefit of the people of a region,” said Rande Richardson, Northern New York Community Foundation executive director. “We are pleased to work alongside the Foundation for Community Betterment in this way and welcome collaborations to make a difference in the lives of river-area residents, especially at such a challenging time.”

