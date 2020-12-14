Thousand Islands region named one of North America’s greatest fisheries, study finds

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Thousand Islands region is being recognized as one of the top fisheries in North America.

According to a recent study determined by the website FishingBooker, the Thousand Islands region is one of the top fisheries on the continent. FishingBooker recently determined the top 17 fisheries in North America.

The Thousand Islands region in both New York and Ontario, Canada made the list.

The website stated the following about the region.

This sprawling archipelago has some tricks up its sleeve that really set it apart. For one, this is the start of the mighty St. Lawrence, so expect strong water flow and interesting eddies around the rocks. The endless islands are also ideal for kayak fishing, with so many spots that you never struggle for fishing space. And then there are the fish themselves. Anglers can expect plenty of Salmon and some massive Musky. They’re joined by Pike, Walleye, and super-sized Smallmouth that make for awesome tournament fishing. 17 greatest fisheries in North America, FishingBooker.com

Additional locations named to the fishery list include the following:

Jacó, Costa Rica

Ambergris Caye, Belize

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

Cozumel, Mexico

Los Cabos, Mexico

Florida Keys, FL

Emerald Coast, FL

Lake Fork, TX

Orange County, CA

Outer Banks, NC

Lake St. Clair, MI/ON

Thousand Islands, ON/NY

Prince Edward Island, Canada

Missoula, MT

Vancouver Island, BC

Cold Lake, AB

Bristol Bay, AK

LATEST STORIES: