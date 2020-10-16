Thousand Islands-Seaway region to see full fall foliage color change this weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The region’s trees will be colorful as the North Country head into the third weekend of October.
The I LOVE New York Fall Foliage report has confirmed that most of New York State will be near or at peak this week.
According to the report, predictions for the Thousand Islands- Seaway region include the following:
- Oswego County: peak foliage, 100% color change
- Alexandria Bay: 100% color change, some past-peak foliage
- Watertown: 75% by the weekend, past-peak shades of orange and yellow
The report also stated that the region could also experience heavy leaf droppage throughout the weekend due to rain and wind.
