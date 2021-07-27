Thousand Islands- Seaway Wine Trail adds stops in Cape Vincent & Chaumont

CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two new stops have been added to the Seaway Wine Trail in Jefferson County.

On July 16, bill A04753 was signed by New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo to extend the Thousand Islands- Seaway Trail. The legislation amended the New York State Highway Law along state route 12E in Jefferson County.

As a result, two new wineries have been added to the trail. This includes the Cape Winery in Cape Vincent, New York and White Caps Winery in Chaumont, New York. The Trail now includes seven wineries spread across the county along the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario. All wineries and vineyard are responsible for the costs of signage.

This legislation was introduced to the New York State Assembly by Assemblyman Mark Walczyk, R,C,I-Watertown. It was also introduced to the New York State Senate by Senator Patty Ritchie. The bill was passed in both houses of the state Legislature during the most recent session, and was passed unanimously in the Assembly.

“Not only will the extension showcase the area’s agribusinesses and help market them as tourist attractions in their own right, it helps give new lifeblood to the entire Thousand Island corridor, including the islands, state park, hospitality industry, historic sights, arts and other not-for-profits, small shops and businesses – all hit particularly hard by the pandemic,” Assemblyman Walcyzk said.

“In recent years, New York’s wine industry has grown and along with that growth has come fantastic new wineries in the region I represent,” Senator Ritchie added. “By extending the Thousand Islands – Seaway Wine Trail we are putting these new wineries on the map and in turn, strengthening small businesses, creating jobs, encouraging more people to shop local and boosting tourism in the beautiful Thousand Islands region.”

The Thousand Islands- Seaway Trail was first established in 2007.