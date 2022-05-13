CICERO, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council recently honored thousands of adult volunteers who served with the Council last year.
Volunteers were recognized at in-person awards ceremonies and celebratory award dinners across the Council’s region in New York and Pennsylvania.
For this awards season, the Council inducted Syracuse resident Susan Swanson and Chase Mills resident Marcia Oney into its Hall of Fame. This recognized a lifetime commitment to the Girl Scouts.
Additional volunteers also received President’s Awards, Ever-Green awards, Volunteers of Excellence, Trefoil awards, “Good Guy” awards, Rising star awards, volunteers of excellence and spirit awards. GSNYPENN also awarded Thanks Badges, honor pins, appreciation pins and Volunteer Years of Service Award pins,
“Volunteers are the lifeblood of Girl Scouts. At GSNYPENN, every day is volunteer appreciation,” Director of Member and Support for the Council Christina Verratti said in a press release. “They are the fuel powering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience for all members across our 26 counties. We can never truly thank them enough for believing in the Girl Scout Mission; sharing their time, energy, and passion; and inspiring girls to make the world a better place.”
All honorees are listed below:
Presidents Award:
- Service Unit 137 – Jamesville DeWitt
- Service Unit 260 – Little Falls
- Service Unit 431 – Newfield
- Service Unit 432 – Six Pines
- Service Unit 433 – Sugarmoss
- Service Unit 436 – Tioga Center Nichols
- Service Unit 440 – Pegasus
- Service Unit 445 – Maple Valley
- Service Unit 450 – Mt. Laurel
- Service Unit 453 – Rambling River
Ever-Green Award
- Brenda DeBoover, Phelps, NY
- Ashley Durham, Ogdensburg, NY
- Rachel Rissberger, Oneonta, NY
- Amie Rouse. Binghamton, NY
- Amy Szewc-McFadden, Clifton Springs, NY
- Kari Weir, Hornell, NY
Thanks Badge:
- BJ Reynolds, Remsen, NY
Honor Pin
- Beth Dewalt, Ithaca, NY
- Heather Harrower, Waverly, NY
- Kathleen Hougland, Fayetteville, NY
- Sonja Rizzo, Manlius, NY
- Janis Werner, Newfield, NY
Appreciation Pin
- Jessica Beck, Fort Drum, NY
- Lori Bellavigna-Robins, Spencer, NY
- Leah Caldwell, Manlius, NY
- Elizabeth Chrisman, Little Falls, NY
- Pamela Fingar, Branchport, NY
- Samantha Galliher, Clinton, NY
- Christine Hann-Laros, Farmington, NY
- Brianne Homer, Sayre, PA
- Colene Hulbert, Arkport, NY
- Nicole Hunsberger, Clyde, NY
- Carol Kelso, Ogdensburg, NY
- Rebecca Kithcart, Barton, NY
- Denise Kurtz, Canandaigua, NY
- Heather Losee, Central Square, NY
- Stacie Mullen, Rexville, NY
- Heather Newton, Phelps, NY
- Rashell Pastore, Whitesville, NY
- Maureen Paur, Cicero, NY
- Kira Reed, Jamesville, NY
- Kristine Scherbyn, Clifton Springs, NY
- Kathryn Smith, Horseheads, NY
- Kayleigh Stevens, Central Square, NY
- Heather Wainwright, Rensselaer Falls, NY
- Katie Williams, Ithaca, NY
- Rebecca Winterson, Syracuse, NY
- Doug Yung, Jamesville, NY
Volunteer of Excellence
- Sara Ames, Syracuse, N.Y.
- Kim Beaver, West Monroe, N.Y.
- Victoria Biela, Bernhards Bay, N.Y.
- Julie Bogdan, Mansfield, Pa.
- Amanda Brandt, Little Falls, N.Y.
- Larissa Brenner, Manlius, N.Y.
- Danita Brooks, Owego, N.Y.
- Paula Brown, West Eaton, N.Y.
- Paula Caito-Capozzi, Geneva, N.Y.
- Carolyn Campau, Carthage, N.Y.
- Sharon Caspari, Weedsport, N.Y.
- Heather Cavalluzzi, Jamesville, N.Y.
- Rachel Chenette, Auburn, N.Y.
- Karie Cottrell, Jamesville, N.Y.
- Nichole Covert, East Syracuse, N.Y.
- Jessa Dauria, Ithaca, N.Y.
- Tracy Duerr, Manlius, N.Y.
- Jennifer Erzen, Manlius, N.Y.
- Yingyi Fang, Manlius, N.Y.
- Sarah Feldt, Ithaca, N.Y.
- Amanda Fenton, DeKalb Junction, N.Y.
- Lindsey Fitzgerald, Rensselaer Falls, N.Y.
- Michalene Geiler, Syracuse, N.Y.
- Nicole Giardino, Geneva, N.Y.
- Jennifer Goodberry, Parish, N.Y.
- Erin Holdridge, Jamesville, N.Y.
- Elizabeth Hosmer, Nichols, N.Y.
- Ruth Howell, Groton, N.Y.
- Amy Huggins, New Berlin, N.Y.
- Jaime Jacobson, Fayetteville, N.Y.
- Emily Johnson, Syracuse, N.Y.
- Tammy Johnson, Wyalusing, Pa.
- Sara Kerry, Manlius, N.Y.
- Karen Laboranti, Laceyville, Pa.
- Marisa LaFalce, Ithaca, N.Y.
- Claudia LaSota, Johnson City, N.Y.
- Natalie Lee, Syracuse, N.Y.
- Shannon MacCarrick, Trumansburg, N.Y.
- Amy Mahardy, New Hartford, N.Y.
- Kelly Manley, Port Byron, N.Y.
- Heather Mcadoo, Victor, N.Y.
- Anna McCarthy, Acton, MA
- Sharon McFarland, Owego, N.Y.
- Laurie McLaughlin, Dansville, N.Y.
- Katelyn Millay, Adams Center, N.Y.
- Nicole Miller, Manlius, N.Y.
- Aiden Mitchell-Eaton, Syracuse, N.Y.
- Katey Montral, Weedsport, N.Y.
- Molly Moore, Jamesville, N.Y.
- Susan O’Donnell, DeWitt, N.Y.
- Becki Phillips, Heuvelton, N.Y.
- Julie Pierson, Phelps, N.Y.
- Maria Podbelski, Jamesville, N.Y.
- Courtney Post, Hornell, N.Y.
- Lisa Reibstein, Sodus, N.Y.
- Amanda Reinhardt, Newport, N.Y.
- Ryan Saxby, Liverpool, N.Y.
- Jamie Sheppard, Heuvelton, N.Y.
- Raeann Sinn, Syracuse, N.Y.
- Laura Smith, Nichols, N.Y.
- Amy Soper, Towanda, Pa.
- Amanda Staley, Fort Drum, N.Y.
- Heather Stevens, Central Square, N.Y.
- Mallorie Stone, Syracuse, N.Y.
- Heather Surine, Corning, N.Y.
- Sue Teeter, Ulster, Pa.
- Corrine Tilton, Seneca Falls, N.Y.
- Kurt Ward, Watertown, N.Y.
- Cindy Warshel, Seneca Falls, N.Y.
- Abigail Weegar, Ogdensburg, N.Y.
- Tracy Wood, Hammondsport, N.Y.
- Elizabeth Woodhams, Macedon, N.Y.
- Morgan Wright, Ogdensburg, N.Y.
Trefoil Award
Service Unit 432 Team
- Heather Ball-Harrower, Waverly, NY
- Katie Behm, Sayre, PA
- Amy Chilson, Sayre, PA
- Janet Christiansen, Athens, PA
- Brianne Homer, Sayre, PA
Service Unit 450 Team
- Julie Bogdan, Mansfield, PA
- Tammy Brown, Blossburg, PA
- Helen Harer, Covington, PA.
- Adlain Milheim, Mansfield, PA
- Jeffrey Osborn, Blossburg, PA
- Nicole Shea, Wellsboro, PA
- Karen Schultz, Blossburg, PA
Fun & Frolic Team
- Kelly Cardwell, Rome, NY
- Liz Chrisman, Rome, NY
- Becky Ferlo, Rome, NY
- Justin Martin, Rome, NY
- Holly Pelzer, Little Falls, NY
- BJ Reynolds, Remsen, NY
- Laura Sharp, Rome, NY
- Jessica Synenki, Little Falls, NY
- Katy Wilson, Hammondsport, NY
Song Lake Shooters Team
- Amanda Fosberg, Liverpool, NY
- Sandra Fraleigh, McLean, NY
- Kathleen Hougland, Fayetteville, NY
- Sarah Woodworth, Baldwinsville, NY
Spirit Award
- Sarah Brainard, Trumansburg, N.Y.
- Amanda Brown, Syracuse, N.Y.
- Janet Christiansen, Athens, Pa.
- Kathleen Cokely, Geneva, N.Y.
- Karina Connolly, Geneva, N.Y.
- Julianne Doyle, Potsdam, N.Y.
- Michele Ekholm, Honeoye Falls, N.Y.
- Bethany Felicita, Shortsville, N.Y.
- Brandy Goodwin, Dansville, N.Y.
- Angelica Gorman, Evans Mills, N.Y.
- Katherine Haberer, Central Square, N.Y.
- Samantha Hanbach, Andover, N.Y.
- Candina Harmer, Phoenix, N.Y.
- Sarah Hasegawa, DeWitt, N.Y.
- Corri Haus, Newfield, N.Y.
- Rachel Hausman, Hornell, N.Y.
- Stacey Jaskolka, Whitesboro, N.Y.
- Ruth Keagle, Newfield, N.Y.
- Cynthia Lonsbary, Carthage, N.Y.
- Erin Malay, DeWitt, N.Y.
- Erica Mendelsohn, Millport, N.Y.
- Cassandra Millett, Central Square, N.Y.
- Paula Noll, Baldwinsville, N.Y.
- Anni Ryan, Van Etten, N.Y.
- Jenny Saluti, Syracuse, N.Y.
- Danielle Schmidt, Central Square, N.Y.
- Marjorie (Kim) Stage, Horseheads, N.Y.
- Stephanie Taylor, New Hartford, N.Y.
- Ellen Tyo, De Peyster, N.Y.
- Christine Williams, Carthage, N.Y.
- Lynda Wright, Phelps, N.Y.
- BJ Reynolds, Remsen, N.Y.
Good Guy Award
- Stephen Allen, Hermon, NY
- Jay Brenner, Manlius, NY
- Jared Graber, Manlius, NY
- Andrew Hind, Pennellville, NY
- Stephen Maytas, Memphis, NY
- Joseph Pawletko, Jamesville, NY
- Kenneth Reinhardt, Newport, NY
- Brian Rich, Sayre, PA
Rising Star Award
- Melissa Ansley, Geneva, N.Y.
- Courtney Austin, Trumansburg, N.Y.
- Christopher Batten, Ithaca, N.Y.
- Marie Campos, Fort Drum, N.Y.
- Maureen Carroll, Ithaca, N.Y.
- Jennifer Catalano, North Syracuse, N.Y.
- Erin Crabtree, Weedsport, N.Y.
- Katelyn Decker, Cicero, N.Y.
- Angela DeSantis, Syracuse, N.Y.
- Paula Epps-Cepero, Ithaca, N.Y.
- Barb Hinds, Cleveland, N.Y.
- Gena Jones, Jamesville, N.Y.
- Ceara Leydig, Carthage, N.Y.
- Anna Lioto, Solvay, N.Y.
- Jennifer Lioto, Solvay, N.Y.
- Rebecca Moffitt, Sherburne, N.Y.
- Marisa Norcross, Jamesville, N.Y.
- Stefanie Palmer, Syracuse, N.Y.
- Jennifer Phillips, New Hartford, N.Y.
- Acacia Phillips, Weedsport, N.Y.
- Laci Pinckney, Seneca Falls, N.Y.
- Kristine Podolinski, Sayre, Pa.
- Amanda Prigge, Wayland, N.Y.
- Holly Schell, Central Square, N.Y.
- Tiffany Schmidt, Blossburg, Pa.
- Krista Schwenzer, Wayland, N.Y.
- Alexis Severson, Newfield, N.Y.
- Jessica Shanahan, Central Square, N.Y.
- Monica Shworles, Manlius, N.Y.
- Lindsey Snyder, Interlaken, N.Y.
- Hayrim Soury, DeWitt, N.Y.
- Laura Spadora, Ogdensburg, N.Y.
- Victoria Spike, Canandaigua, N.Y.
- Erin Swarthout, Waterloo, N.Y.
- Ashley Sweatman, Oneida, N.Y.
- Jennifer Thorne, Seneca Falls, N.Y.
- Shveta Trikha, Jamesville, N.Y.
- Joslyn VanLoendersloot, Wayland, N.Y.
- Kayla Waite, Oswego, N.Y.
- Wayne Woodard, Seneca Falls, N.Y.
Volunteer Years of Service Award Pin
50 Years
- Cheryl Claeysen, Marion, N.Y.
25 Years
- Susan Bevins, Ilion, N.Y.
- Christina Danylec-Thornton, Cayuga, N.Y.
- Kristy Partridge, Auburn, N.Y.
- Heather Stevens, Central Square, N.Y.
- Sue Teeter, Ulster, Pa.
- Valerie Vangee, Marion, N.Y.
- Brandi Walruth, Hammondsport, N.Y.
- Kathy Winkler, Dolgeville, N.Y.
20 Years
- Linda Hopkins, Oneida, N.Y.
- Angela Lynch, Richland Springs, N.Y.
- Melissa Swansbrough, Owego, N.Y.
-
15 Years
- Lori Bellavigna-Robbins, Spencer, N.Y.
- Kelly Cardwell, Rome, N.Y.
- Heather Harrower, Waverly, N.Y.
- Michelle Isham, Athens, Pa.
- Carleen Lattin, Montour Falls, N.Y.
- Jennifer Lioto, Solvay, N.Y.
- Amber Robertson, Afton, N.Y.
- Michael Sabo, Endicott, N.Y.
- Lisa Templar, North Rose, N.Y.
10 Years
- Jessica Bell, Syracuse, N.Y.
- Nicole Benenati, Lansing, N.Y.
- Rita Caraballo, Phelps, N.Y.
- Helen Chase, West Winfield, N.Y.
- Michael Chilson, Sayre, Pa.
- Amy Chilson, Sayre, Pa.
- Jennifer Cook, Farmington, N.Y.
- Karie Cottrell, Jamesville, N.Y.
- Jennifer DeCaro, Syracuse, N.Y.
- Carrie Fishner, Delhi, N.Y.
- Alicia Frisbie, Manlius, N.Y.
- Megan Glass, Camillus, N.Y.
- Kathleen Hougland, Fayetteville, N.Y.
- Erika Lambert, Manlius, N.Y.
- Kimberly MacLean-Westcott, Oswego, N.Y.
- Tammy Malin, Watertown, N.Y.
- Stacie Mullen, Rexville, N.Y.
- Pia Nicols, Little Falls, N.Y.
- Susan O’Donnell, DeWitt, N.Y.
- Becke Parsons, Newfield, N.Y.
- Jill Persson, Shortsville, N.Y.
- Lindsay Randall, Salisbury Center, N.Y.
- Angela Reed, Phelps, N.Y.
- Meredith Ritter, Fayetteville, N.Y.
- Kate Sackett, Athens, Pa.
- Hollie Schramm, Kirkwood, N.Y.
- Katharina Spencer, Dexter, N.Y.
- Alyssa Tibbits, Locke, N.Y.
- Heather Wainwright, Rensselaer Falls, N.Y.
- Emily Wojcik, Victor, N.Y.
- Jackie Wright, Richford, N.Y.
Membership Numeral Guard
70 Years
- Maureen Andrezejewski, Liverpool, N.Y.
65 Years
- Marcia Oney, Chase Mills, N.Y.
60 Years
- Kim Pierce, Port Leyden, N.Y.
- Susan Shove, Afton, N.Y.
55 Years
- Ellen MacMaster, Hannawa Falls, N.Y.
- Helen Kittle, Afton, N.Y.
- Arlene Ryan, Auburn, N.Y.
50 Years
- Gail Laughland, Endicott, N.Y.
40 Years
- Sharon Caspari, Weedsport, N.Y.
- Helen Diglia, Oneonta, N.Y.
- Louise Sackett, Athens, Pa.
- Bill Laughland, Endicott, N.Y.
35 Years
- Josephine Hendrich, Laurens, N.Y.
- Carol Kelso, Ogdensburg, N.Y.
- Carrie Morris, Manchester, N.Y.
- Mary White, Manlius, N.Y.
- Dianne Zelaska, Nichols, N.Y.
30 Years
- Katrina Bailey, Madrid, N.Y.
- Tawnya Burns, Auburn, N.Y.
- Nicole LaFave, Potsdam, N.Y.
- Melissa Rozengota, Elmira, N.Y.
- Susan Scott, Potsdam, N.Y.
- Melissa Swansbrough, Owego, N.Y.
- Michelle Tibbits, Locke, N.Y.
25 Years
- Jennifer Blyth-Schmandt, Macedon, N.Y.
- Janet Christiansen, Athens, Pa.
- Pamela Fingar, Branchport, N.Y.
- Amy Marie Hall, Canandaigua, N.Y.
- Samantha Holley, Newark, N.Y.
- Colene Hulbert, Arkport, N.Y.
- Heather McAdoo, Victor, N.Y.
- Leigh Ann Montroy, Ogdensburg, N.Y.
- Amy Pfeifer, Liverpool, N.Y.
- Alicia Zelaska, Nichols, N.Y.
20 Years
- Tamara Harris, Liverpool, N.Y.
- Liz Hobkirk, Lisbon, N.Y.
- Melissa Storandt, Clayton, N.Y.
- Erica Stupke, Dryden, N.Y.
- Amanda Thomas, Elmira, N.Y.
15 Years
- Heaven Barnes, Masonville, N.Y.
- Michele Ekholm, Honeoye Falls, N.Y.
- Alicia Hatch, Candor, N.Y.
- Erin Lawrence, Dryden, N.Y.
- Anna Lioto, Solvay, N.Y.
- Abbie Marnell, Locke, N.Y.
- Jeffrey Osborn, Blossburg, Pa.
- Anna Osborn, Blossburg, Pa.
- Emily Pascale, Syracuse, N.Y.
- Marie Richards, Freeville, N.Y.
- Courtney Shepler, Ulster, Pa.
- Brenda Simmons, Rensselaer Falls, N.Y.
- Donna Todd, Auburn, N.Y.
- Keona Walker, Monroeton, Pa.
- Kim Walker, Monroeton, Pa.
- Katie Williams, Ithaca, N.Y.
- Morgan Wright, Ogdensburg, N.Y.
10 Years
- Katie Behm, Sayre, Pa.
- Victoria Biela, Bernhards Bay, N.Y.
- Samantha Black, Brasher Falls, N.Y.
- Maranda Crump, Winthrop, N.Y.
- Jennifer DeCarlis, Little Falls, N.Y.
- Molly Denis, Newark Valley, N.Y.
- Amanda Fenton, DeKalb Junction, N.Y.
- Kristy Fitch, Delancey, N.Y.
- Sarah Gridley, Fayetteville, N.Y.
- Melissa Howard, Hammond, N.Y.
- Erin Krell, Auburn, N.Y.
- Annie Latterell, Elmira, N.Y.
- Jocelyn McConnon, Phelps, N.Y.
- Katheryn McKay, Clay, N.Y.
- Nicole Ruggireo, Solvay, N.Y.
- Jessica Shanahan, Central Square, N.Y.
- Jessica Synenki, Little Falls, N.Y.
- Kimberly Vitale, Manlius, N.Y.
- Rebecca Winterson, Syracuse, N.Y.
5 Years
- Mindy Andrews, Canandaigua, N.Y.
- Carrie Baker, Brasher Falls, N.Y.
- Stefanie Becker, Addison, N.Y.
- Jason Becker, Addison, N.Y.
- Mandy Bell, Brasher Falls, N.Y.
- Amanda Brandt, Little Falls, N.Y.
- Melissa Bunker, Little Falls, N.Y.
- Nichole Covert, East Syracuse, N.Y.
- Amanda DeOlden, Newfield, N.Y.
- Roberta Declercq, Deposit, N.Y.
- Bonnie Dekay, Cameron, N.Y.
- Felisa DeSilva, Oneonta, N.Y.
- Jamie Fairchild, Waddington, N.Y.
- Marijo Haggett, Norwood, N.Y.
- Christine Hann-Laros, Farmington, N.Y.
- Nicole Hunsberger, Clyde, N.Y.
- CaliMarie Jencks, Newfield, N.Y.
- Paige Kennedy, Fayetteville, N.Y.
- Ashley Kirk, Taberg, N.Y.
- Denise Kurtz, Canandaigua, N.Y.
- Christy Larmer, Taberg, N.Y.
- Valerie Lynch, Newfield, N.Y.
- Erin Malay, DeWitt, N.Y.
- Kathy McNulty, Clay, N.Y.
- Christine Mickelsen, Penn Yan, N.Y.
- Michelle Mitchell, Shortsville, N.Y.
- Elizabeth Reed, Penn Yan, N.Y.
- Jennifer Rowden, Oscoda, MI
- Jennifer Schwalm, Baldwinsville, N.Y.
- Monica Shworles, Manlius, N.Y.
- Kimberly Siegenthaler, Sidney Center, N.Y.
- Ashley Spicer, Richfield Springs, N.Y.
- Tonya Sullivan, Waterville, N.Y.
- Heather Sullivan, Stittville, N.Y.
- Ellen Tyo, De Peyster, N.Y.
- Bridgett VanGorder, Bath, N.Y.
- Karissa Vaughn, Bath, N.Y.
- Stephanie Wickham, Oneida, N.Y.
- Verity Woitach, Ithaca, N.Y.
- Robert Woodberry, Deposit, N.Y.
- Jenny Woodberry, Deposit, N.Y.
- Jenny Woods, Waterville, N.Y.