ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County is currently facing widespread power outages following severe storms that hit the region on Thursday, June 16.

These storms resulted in high winds, heavy rain and hail in some locations. This led to hazards such as downed power lines and broken tree branches.

According to National Grid, outages stretched from Hammond, up through to Potsdam. Additionall affected towns included Rossie and Canton.

As of 8 a.m. on Friday, nearly 3,203 customers were affected by these outages.

National Grid said that the estimated restoration time is around 10 a.m. on June 17. This time is the estimated time for the last customer in the county to have power restored.

Real-time outages can be viewed on the map below: