Threat of high water possible this season, whats next for NNY

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – Wet conditions over the last several years have lead to record high water levels and river flows in the Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River systems.

The International Joint Commission received $1.5 million in funding from the United States and a matching $1.5 million in funding from Canada, allowing for a 2 year investigation to focus on finding and developing decisions and actions to manage extreme waterway conditions, while providing information to assist in making a long-term improvement and regulation plan.

This effort will be managed by the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence River Adaptive Management (GLAM) Committee. The committee provides data and analysis required for reviewing performance and regulation plans, so local boards can see where and when improvements need to be made.

“The IJC is committed to making this an open and transparent review and is in the process of creating a special advisory group to support the GLAM Committee through this process,” according to Jane Corwin, US Co-Chair of the IJC. This advisory group will be made up of people representing a wide range of interests throughout the Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River system. “The advisory group will create an invaluable, direct connection between the review and those impacted by water levels and flows throughout the system,” said Pierre Béland, Canadian Co-Chair of the IJC.

