WADDINGTON, N.Y (WWTI) – The New York State Police and the United States Border Patrol arrested a trio for first-degree criminal possession of cannabis.

Around 9:37 a.m. Friday, August 4, the state police assisted the border patrol on a traffic stop on a black 2015 BMW traveling on State Highway 37, in the town of Waddington. Border Patrol agents interviewed the occupants of the vehicle, who were identified as Zoan Diaz, Maji Ben Arfa and Eliscar Hercule.

The group gave consent to search the vehicle and located two suitcases containing a large amount of cannabis. They were found to be in possession of more than 10 pounds of cannabis.

They were arrested and processed at the state police barracks in Massena. The trio were arraigned in the Town of Massena Court where they were released on their own recognizances.